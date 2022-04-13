Selma Police Launch Murder Investigation after Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police say a man has died of multiple gunshot wounds as they search for his killer.

Police say 21-year-old Anthony Hayes of Selma was found shot at the corner of First Avenue and Kayser Street on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Selma’s 5th murder of the year.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says no arrests have been made.

“Right now, we don’t have any persons of interest,” he told Alabama News Network. “But we are asking the public to give us a call. If they don’t want to call the police department directly, they can always call CrimeStoppers.”

The number to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is (334) 215-STOP. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.