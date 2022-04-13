State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has announced that he has COVID-19.

Harris released the following statement this morning:

“I would like to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and have already received my second booster shot. I am having only mild symptoms and will be working from home this week while remaining isolated according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

While case numbers have declined recently in Alabama, this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our state. The single best way to prevent serious illness or death is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”