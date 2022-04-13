What the Tech? How Your Kids Can Hide Phone Apps from You

by Alabama News Network Staff

The other day I heard a mom say her kids can’t use TikTok because she deleted the app from their phones. Do you know what her kids are saying? Aw, mom, you’re adorable. Good try though.”

Your kids may hate me for telling you this, but deleting an app isn’t going to stop them.

For one thing, they don’t need the app. They simply open TikTok’s website, tiktok.com in a smartphone browser. It’s clunkier than using the app but you can still sign in and watch videos.

In fact, if the child has a smartphone with the internet, they can access Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and Twitch from a browser. They can use incognito mode to hide their tracks after deleting their web history and closing out the browser pages.

They can also disguise apps to appear as something else on their screen. For Android phones, there are dozens of apps that do this. On iPhones, they can replace the app icon and name using shortcuts. There are hundreds of instructional videos on TikTok showing how to do this step-by-step.

There are also videos showing kids how to hide apps from the home screen. Most already know how to do this in iOS 14 and later. On an iPhone, they can tap on the icon to get the shaky look. Tap delete for the option to hide it from the home screen.

They can also hide entire pages of apps by tapping the three dots at the bottom of the screen and unselecting the page they

want to hide.

And if that’s not enough, there are hidden locker apps where they can put any app, message, and photos they don’t want you to see when you check their phone. The locker apps are disguised as calculators or music players.

To unlock the locker you’ll need to enter a secret equation they set up ahead of time. But beware, there are secret-secret hidden lockers that require a different equation. Say a parent discovers the app and demands to see what’s inside.

The child can enter the secret equation for the dummy hidden locker that reveals only a few things that parents won’t care about. The things they want to hide are in the 2nd locker that parents won’t know anything about. That’s genius really.

Parents can monitor their child’s use of the smartphone, restricting them from using it at certain times, like just before bed. There are videos from teenagers showing how they change the time zone in settings so they can use the app or internet whenever they want.

So is there anything parents can do to prevent kids from using apps and websites you don’t approve of? You can restrict access to internet browsers and the app stores.

There are third-party apps like “Net Nanny” and Disney’s “Circle” to monitor what they do and control how much time they spend on their phone.

Honestly, kids are always a step ahead and it makes it very difficult, even for tech-savvy parents to keep them off of certain websites and apps. Some teenagers and others make it a full-time job figuring out how these tricks and sharing it with other kids on TikTok and other social media channels.

So talk to them about the dangers and what you expect from them living life online. Good luck. You’re going to need it.