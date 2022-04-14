A Cooler Night But Much Warmer Friday

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of cold front and that’s allowing northwesterly winds to bring in cooler/drier air to the area. A clear sky and light winds will set the stage for a cooler overnight period. Temps will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s for lows. Abundant sunshine is back in play and temps recover into the lower 80s Friday afternoon. That’s going to do it for the nice weather because we’re back into rain and storms over the Easter weekend. A couple of disturbances will work through the area and that keeps us in a unsettled weather pattern. The first round will come through Saturday. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. More rain and storms pass through here Sunday and even Monday. We don’t see it raining all the time but there will be periods where outdoor plans will be impacted. Temps will hover in the mid to upper 70s for highs while over temps drop into the lower 60s. High pressure will establish itself over us early next week. We’re back to sunny and dry conditions beginning Tuesday and most of the week remains that way. Rain chances should start creeping back into the region by the latter half of the workweek.