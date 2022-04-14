Improving Weather Today

by Ryan Stinnett

After a wet and stormy night, the sky becomes mostly sunny by this afternoon, as dry air return, and Friday looks dry with mainly sunny conditions. The high today will be in the upper 70s, followed by lower to mid 80s on Friday.

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER: The front will move back north as a warm front, bringing rain and storms back to Alabama both days this weekend. Showers will begin as early as Friday night, and periods of rain are likely Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday as the front stalls out over the region. We note the SPC has added a “marginal risk” of severe storms for much of West and South Alabama Saturday as some storms may produce hail and gusty winds.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s both days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the Alabama “A Day” game in Tuscaloosa Saturday (2:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be cloudy with periods of rain likely. Temperatures will be in the 70-74 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Periods of rain are likely Monday, then drier air will return Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will bring a chance of showers Thursday, followed by another shot of dry air Friday. Highs will be mostly in the 70s and 80s through the week.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan