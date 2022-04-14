Montgomery City Councilman Pledges to Walk Entire District

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery City Councilor Oronde Mitchell is walking through all 17 neighborhoods that make up District 6.

Mitchell started his walks on Tuesday, canvassing the Spring Park and Belle Mead neighborhoods.

Councilor Mitchell says that by walking the communities, he is able to see what residents see and get a better understanding of whats needed.

” By walking the neighborhoods, I am seeing every crack in the sidewalk, every abandoned house, every overgrown grass, I’m seeing every dog that’s loose. So I’m getting the full picture.” says Mitchell.

The neighborhood walks continued on Thursday April 4th, in the Macedonia community.

Each neighborhood walk begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays when there is no city council meeting.

Here is a list of the April schedule: