Reward Offered in Unsolved Murder of Selma Senior

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A $5000 dollar reward is now being offered in the unsolved 2021 murder of a Selma senior citizen.

Seventy-six year old Estella Smith was shot to death in her apartment last June.

However, after 10 months of investigation — there has still been no arrest in the case.

Annette Smith is Estella’s daughter.

“She was at home minding her own business and someone just rode by and shot up her house,” she said.

Smith’s Brantley Homes apartment — was left riddled with bullet holes.

“They were clearly looking for somebody to shoot,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“And this innocent person got shot.”

DA Jackson reached out to Governor Kay Ivey — on behalf of the Smith family.

And now the governor has issued a $5000 dollar reward — in an effort to help find whoever is responsible.

“Sometime the only way you gon’ solve a crime — is for reward money to be out there,” said Jackson.

“It’s a good tool to have.”

“I hope that someone come forward with some information, so that they can make an arrest,” said Smith.

“All her family want is for justice to be done.”

The reward also gives the family a little comfort — in its time of grief.

“It really provides hope. That’s the main thing. It provides hope.

Anyone with information about the case — can call the District Attorney’s Office at (334) 874-2540.