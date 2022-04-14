Sunnier, Drier Through Friday, Weekend Rain And Storms

by Ben Lang

Storms departed central and south Alabama Wednesday night. However, clouds lingered, especially in southeast Alabama, through Thursday morning. Some clouds persist there Thursday afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out southeast either. Elsewhere, the sky remains quite sunny for the rest of the day. Temperatures warm into the 70s, around 80° for some.

Thursday night looks mostly clear and cooler with lows near 50°. Friday features plenty of sunshine, but some clouds may fill the sky during the afternoon. Sunshine warms afternoon temperatures into the low and mid 80s. A few showers appear possible Friday evening, but remain extremely hit-or-miss. Most locations remain dry… until Easter weekend.

Multiple rounds of rain and storms appear possible between Saturday and next Monday. Rain looks likely Saturday morning. A cluster of storms may move north to south through much of our area. Additional afternoon showers or storms may form in the wake of morning storms. Saturday night may feature a lull in rain and storm potential, with a partially clearing sky.

However, Easter Sunday features scattered to numerous showers and storms again. An elevated rain chance continues Sunday night into next Monday. However, Monday afternoon could be drier while sunshine returns as another front passes through Alabama. Next Tuesday looks cooler and mainly sunny behind the front. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 70s.

Next Wednesday looks mainly dry, but clouds may increase. Rain appears possible next Thursday, but models remain split on the possibility. While one global model shows rain along another front in Alabama, another shows no rain. However, at this time, models agree on sunshine and rain-free weather next Friday. Similar weather may continue through next weekend too, but we can’t guarantee that just yet.