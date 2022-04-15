American Idol Season 20’s Top 20 and Top 14

by Janae Smith

APRIL 17 (Season 20’s Top 20) – The competition heats up as the top 24 “American Idol” hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol, April 17 at 7PM on your local ABC32.

APRIL 18 (Top 14 Live Reveal) – Following the Top 20 reveal, America’s votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” LIVE Monday, April 18 AT 7PM on your local ABC32.