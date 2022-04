Pike Road Theatre Company Set to Bring “Oliver!” to the Stage

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike Road Theatre Company is getting ready to perform its first show ever.

The cast and crew will be performing “Oliver!” starting April 21 through May 8. All shows are at Pike Road Intermediate School.

Ja Nai Wright got the chance to sit down with the company’s director, James Keith Posey, earlier this week to talk about the upcoming performance.

For ticket information and see its upcoming shows, visit Pike Road Theatre Company.