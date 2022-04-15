Rain And Storms, Some Strong, Easter Weekend

by Ben Lang

The weather was kind to central and south Alabama Good Friday. While morning lows fell into the 40s, sunshine was abundant, and humidity was very low. Afternoon temperatures surged into the 80s as a result. Friday evening looks just fine for anything you might like to do outdoors. Though clouds gradually increase, the rain chance remains slim to none through midnight. Temperatures remain milder overnight, with lows near 60°.

Rain and storms become increasingly likely late Friday night into Saturday morning. A large cluster of storms may maintain itself through north Alabama and into central and south Alabama early Saturday. If it does, a few strong to severe storms within it could produce winds up to 60 mph and hail to quarter size. Additional storms may continue across the rest of our area during the afternoon.

Most of our area lies within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk Saturday. However, far southwest Alabama lies within a greater, slight (2/5) risk. Damaging winds and hail to quarter size look like the main potential hazards. The atmospheric setup won’t favor tornadoes Saturday. Ditto for Sunday. The severe risk area and levels look very similar Sunday.

As you can imagine, rain and storms also look likely Sunday. Sunday could feature multiple round of moderate to heavy rain and storms. Again, a few could be severe. Rain and storms may continue Sunday night into next Monday morning. However, next Monday afternoon looks drier, with some late-day sunshine. From there, the rest of next week looks mainly dry and tranquil.

Temperatures could turn quite a bit cooler in the wake of a Monday cold front. Monday night lows range from the 40s to 50s, and temperatures peak in the 70s next Tuesday afternoon. The rest of next week features afternoon warmth in the low to mid 80s. Clouds increase a bit next Wednesday and Thursday, but sunshine remain in the mix too. There’s a small chance for rain next Thursday as a cold front approaches Alabama.

That front looks unlikely to cool temperatures in a meaningful way. Next Friday and Saturday look warm and rain-free with sunshine. Temperatures could peak in the mid to perhaps upper 80s next Saturday.