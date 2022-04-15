Sunny, Warm Good Friday; Rain and Storms at Times for Easter Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

A GREAT GOOD FRIDAY: Today will be dry with abundant sunshine; highs this afternoon will again surge into the low and mid 80s. Tonight will feature passing clouds with lows near 60°. A cold front will dive south overnight, and will set the stage for rain and storms at time this weekend. Some of those storms could make it into Northwest Alabama overnight, where the SPC has a “marginal risk” for severe storms.

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER: The front will stall across Alabama, bringing rain and storms back to the state both days this weekend. Tomorrow, the southern two-thirds of Alabama could see strong storms and the SPC has a “marginal risk” of severe storms as some storms could produce gusty winds and hail. This looks mostly likely during the morning hours Saturday.

For Sunday, expect more rain and storms, but these looks to arrive later in the day. With daytime heating, some of these storms could be locally severe as well, and again, the SPC has area included in a sever weather risk.

Overall, for the weekend, we expect periods of rain and storms, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s both days. It won’t rain all weekend, but if you have something planned outside be ready for off and on rain, along with a rumble of thunder at times. And of course, remain weather aware as some stronger storms are possible.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the Alabama “A Day” game in Tuscaloosa tomorrow (2:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Temperatures will be in the 70-74 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Showers are likely Monday morning, then drier air will return Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front will bring a chance of rain/storms around Friday , followed by another shot of dry air next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s through the week.

Have a Eggcellent Easter Weekend!!!

Ryan