“The Way of the Cross” Commemorates the Significance of Good Friday in Christianity

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Way of the Cross in the Heart of the City is organized by a group of friends from St. Peter Catholic Church in Downtown Montgomery.

For 13 years now, the Way of the Cross has commemorated the passion and death of Jesus with a silent procession and stops along the way for song and scripture.

Way of the Cross commemorations are held around the globe on Good Friday, and you don’t have to be Catholic to participate.

The goal is for participants to reflect on the journey to the cross, and remind believers of Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice.

The procession began at noon on Good Friday at St. Peter Catholic Church. From there the procession made stops at the RSA park, the State Capitol, the State House, and the Supreme Court.