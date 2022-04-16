REMINDER: Alabama Driver License Offices Closing for Computer Upgrade

by Alabama News Network Staff

Forget about getting a new drivers license in Alabama for awhile: The state is temporarily shutting down all its licensing offices for a technology upgrade.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it will close drivers license offices statewide beginning Monday, April 18 to update a computer system that’s been used for almost 20 years.

The agency plans to reopen them on Tuesday, April 26.

Neither in-person nor online services will be available to the public during the transition. But state examiners will continue to administer road tests for regular and commercial licenses.

County offices will be open only for revenue and probate services.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)