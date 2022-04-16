Storms Dying Down Tonight, Another Threat Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

STORMY SATURDAY: Rain and storms have been around for most of the day, with most storms staying below severe limits. Clarke County has seen a couple of tornado warnings, but the rest of our area has been relatively quiet. Temperatures have been in the mid to upper 60s with dense cloud cover.

RAINY EVENING: As the severe threat diminishes, rain showers will be lingering after sunset. The rain will also be easing up in intensity as well. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

SEVERE SUNDAY: Easter Sunday will feature another severe threat, with a couple of our western counties in a 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. The threats will be similar today, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary threats. As with today, a low tornado threat will exist. Highs will be in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies and showers/storms.

SUNSHINE RETURNS: After a stormy weekend and Monday, sunshine will return! Temperatures will also begin to climb, with the potential to even see 90° by late next week! Rain chances will remain very low after Monday.