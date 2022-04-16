Woman Charged with Trying to Burn Down Montgomery Apartment Complex

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say a woman tried to burn down a Montgomery apartment complex on Saturday.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says on Saturday at around 2:20 p.m. firefighters were called to an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Carmichael Rd.

On arrival fire fighters found one unit in the apartment complex with minor damage to a closet door in the living room.

After investigation, it was determined that 35 year old Angela Davis intentionally set the fire.

Cooper says Davis admitted to flickering a lighter to a towel and making threats to “burn the house down.”

Davis was arrested and charged with First Degree Arson, she is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the fire.