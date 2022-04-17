A Few Severe Storms Remain Possible Sunday Evening

by Ben Lang

Easter Sunday turned out to be a washout across much of central and south Alabama. Fortunately, the first round of storms remained sub-severe. However, we are not out of the woods yet. A developing large cluster of storms stretching from central Mississippi to Louisiana as of 5PM Sunday afternoon heads our way tonight. These storms may maintain their intensity into central and south Alabama.

The strongest storms pose a risk for damaging winds to 60 mph and hail of quarter (1″) size or large. However, a brief, rogue tornado can’t be ruled out. Overall, the severe risk remains on the lower end of the spectrum. The storm prediction center includes southwest Alabama within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk. The rest of our area lies within a marginal (1/5) risk. All of us should be weather aware through at least midnight.

After midnight, storms may start to lose some of their intensity. However, showers and a few rumbles continue through Monday morning, until a cold front sweeps across our area. Behind the front, sunshine returns with highs in the 70s Monday afternoon. Monday night turns noticeably cooler, with lows in the 40s. Tuesday looks mainly sunny but fairly cool for this time of the year. Afternoon temperatures may only reach the low 70s.

Tuesday night looks cool too, with lows in the 40s. From there, temperatures trend warmer for the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures peak closer to 80° Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Meanwhile, overnight lows only fall into the 50s each night. Temperatures could warm into the mid 80s next Friday afternoon. In addition to warming temperatures, the week looks rain-free. A nice break from weekly severe weather risks for our area.

Wednesday and Thursday feature a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. However, Friday looks mostly sunny. Much of next weekend looks mainly sunny too, and rain-free otherwise. Meanwhile, temperatures remain warm, with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s next Saturday and Sunday. Lows only fall into the low 60s each night. Rain may finally return to the forecast early next week. However, the chance looks low at this time.