Juvenile Male Shot in Montgomery on Easter Sunday Afternoon

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male injured on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Police say they and fire medics were called to the 1800 block of Winona Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. That is between Madison Avenue and Upper Wetumpka Road.

That’s where they say they found the victim. They say his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His age and name were not released.

Police say they have no other information available for release at this time.