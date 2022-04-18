Becoming Sunny Today; Very Quiet Weather Pattern Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

It was a wet and stormy Easter Weekend across Alabama, with multiple rounds of rain and storms. As we start the new work week, expect improving weather. Morning clouds and spotty showers will give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions, highs today will be in the low to mid 70s. Tonight, expect a clear and cool night with lows in the mid 40s.

REST OF WEEK: Very calm and quiet conditions will persist across Alabama this week and through the upcoming weekend. Tomorrow expect a sunny sky with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday will feature more clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s. Thursday, we’ll have a front try to push into the area from the north, but at this point, it will stay to the north and not affect our weather. The sky will be mostly sunny for Central Alabama, with highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be slightly warmer, with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s.

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: It will be a mainly quiet and warm weekend with mostly sunny skies both days. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and throughout the 80s on Sunday. Our next chance of rain and storms looks to come late Monday and into Tuesday.

Have a miraculous Monday!!!

Ryan