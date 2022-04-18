CrimeStoppers Offers $2,500 Reward in Hopes of Solving Montgomery Murder

by Glenn Halbrooks

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced that it’s offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or identity of anyone involved in the 2020 murder of Jonvonte Goode.

On January 30, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Montgomery police and fire medics responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive. They found 22-year-old Jonvonte Goode with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Goode was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have released a photo of a vehicle of interest, but no information has been provided on the role of the vehicle or its occupants.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Jonvonte Goode, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.