CrimeStoppers Offers $2,500 Reward in Hopes of Solving Montgomery Murder

Glenn Halbrooks,
Posted:

by Glenn Halbrooks

Jonvonte Goode

Jonvonte Goode – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced that it’s offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or identity of anyone involved in the 2020 murder of Jonvonte Goode.

On January 30, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Montgomery police and fire medics responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive. They found 22-year-old Jonvonte Goode with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Goode was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have released a photo of a vehicle of interest, but no information has been provided on the role of the vehicle or its occupants.

Vehicle Of Interest

Vehicle of interest – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

If you have any information regarding the murder of Jonvonte Goode, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

 

