Ground to Be Broken in Coosa County on Plant to Produce Materials for Electric Cars

by Alabama News Network Staff

Westwater Resources and Alabama Graphite Products will break ground on a graphite processing plant in Coosa County that will make materials used in electric cars.

The plant will be built in the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park in Kellyton, which is just north of Alexander City.

Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Third District) will join other state and local leaders and officials from the company for a ceremony on Tuesday at the plant site.

The plant will process raw graphite into refined, battery-grade graphite for use in batteries that power electric vehicles, electronics and many other products. There currently are no producers of natural-grade graphite in the U.S.

The plant is being built by Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Westwater Resources, Inc., a mineral resources company committed to exploring and developing materials for clean, sustainable energy production.

The company says construction is expected to last through the first half of next year.