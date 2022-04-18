Looks Like A Chance To Dry Out

by Shane Butler



We have a chance to dry out and really warm up this week. The drying starts immediately but the warming is going to take a few days. A cold front has pushed through the area and is now south of us. High pressure is building over the deep south and that will help provide a mainly clear sky. Northwesterly winds have kicked in and that’s bringing in some much cooler air. Temps will fall into the lower 40s the next couple of mornings. It’s a very brief cold snap as temps quickly climb into the 50s for lows staring Thursday morning. The warming continues throughout the latter half of the week. We’re pushing lower to mid 80s Friday into Saturday. The warmer and dry weather pattern continues into Sunday but moisture is coming back into the area early next week. Another frontal boundary will make a run at us Tuesday. We expect rain and possibly storms to move through the region. Until then, you have some really nice spring weather to enjoy.