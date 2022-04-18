Montgomery County Mugshots (04/01/22-04/16/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Posted:
Updated:
by
Alabama News Network Staff
-
ARNOLD, ALAN – Criminal Trespass III
-
BARNES, DERRICK – On Loan from DOC
-
BLUE, RESHAUDE – Parole Violation
-
BRAY JR, THOMAS – No Drivers License
-
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary 3rd Dwelling
-
-
BROWN, JACOB – Fraud Use Credit-Deb
-
BYRD, JOSHUA – Extortion First Degree
-
CATO, TRAVIS – Parole Violation
-
CHILDERS, BRANDON – Break-Enter Vehicle
-
DANNELLY, STEVEN – Harrassment
-
-
DANNELLY, WILLIAM – Escape First Degree
-
DICKEY, JOSEPH – Domestic Violence 3rd(Menacing)
-
FELDER, DEMARKEIO – Robbery 1st
-
FLOWERS JR, ANDREW – Assault 2nd
-
GADDY, DECOREA – Assault 3rd
-
-
GAITHER, BRANDON – Robbery 1st
-
GILCREST, DELANO – Arrested for Other Agency
-
GOODSON, DOMINIQUE – Kidnapping 1st
-
-
HOLLON, HUNTER – Theft of Property 1st
-
-
IVY, KENYA – By Order of Court
-
JOHNSON, JALANI – Poss Marijuana 2nd
-
JOHNSON, MARCUS – Murder-Robbery 1st
-
LAWERY, BRANDON – Violation of Community Notification Act
-
LAWRENCE, DEMETRIUS – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assualt 2nd
-
-
LIGE, JAMES – By Order of Courth
-
MATHENY, MELISSA – Extortion First Degree-Accuse of Crime
-
MIXON, SAMUEL – Burglary 3rd
-
NELSON, JAMON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
PRICE JR., TORREY – Violation of Community Notification Act
-
-
PRICE, DONALD – Oper Veh wo Insurance
-
PURNELL, CLARENCE – Assault 2nd
-
RITCHIE, DANIEL – Contempt of Court
-
ROBINSON JR, REGINALD – Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree
-
RUDOLPH, FREDERICK – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Unoccupied Building or Vehicle
-
-
SANDERS, ALEXANDER – Robbery 1st
-
SMITH, JEFFREY – Poss Marijuana 1st
-
SMITH, KERRIE – Parole Violation
-
STEWART, ARTIN – Unlawful Possesion Control Substance
-
THOMPSON, CYMONE – Probation Revocation
-
-
TONEY, COREY – Insurance Fraud 1st
-
WHITE, JAMES – Poss-Use Drug Paraphernalia
-
WILLIAMS, CHATO – Felony DV 3rd Harassment
-
WILLIAMS, GARRETT – Assault 2nd
-
WILLIS, JONDERRIUS – Stalking II
-
-
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 04/01-04/16!
All are innocent until proven guilty.