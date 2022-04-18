Montgomery County Mugshots (04/01/22-04/16/22)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

ARNOLD, ALAN – Criminal Trespass III

BARNES, DERRICK – On Loan from DOC

BLUE, RESHAUDE – Parole Violation

BRAY JR, THOMAS – No Drivers License

BROWN, CHRISTOPHER – Burglary 3rd Dwelling



BROWN, JACOB – Fraud Use Credit-Deb

BYRD, JOSHUA – Extortion First Degree

CATO, TRAVIS – Parole Violation

CHILDERS, BRANDON – Break-Enter Vehicle

DANNELLY, STEVEN – Harrassment



DANNELLY, WILLIAM – Escape First Degree

DICKEY, JOSEPH – Domestic Violence 3rd(Menacing)

FELDER, DEMARKEIO – Robbery 1st

FLOWERS JR, ANDREW – Assault 2nd

GADDY, DECOREA – Assault 3rd



GAITHER, BRANDON – Robbery 1st

GILCREST, DELANO – Arrested for Other Agency

GOODSON, DOMINIQUE – Kidnapping 1st

GUTIERREZ, RAFEAL – DUI

HOLLON, HUNTER – Theft of Property 1st



IVY, KENYA – By Order of Court

JOHNSON, JALANI – Poss Marijuana 2nd

JOHNSON, MARCUS – Murder-Robbery 1st

LAWERY, BRANDON – Violation of Community Notification Act

LAWRENCE, DEMETRIUS – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assualt 2nd



LIGE, JAMES – By Order of Courth

MATHENY, MELISSA – Extortion First Degree-Accuse of Crime

MIXON, SAMUEL – Burglary 3rd

NELSON, JAMON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

PRICE JR., TORREY – Violation of Community Notification Act



PRICE, DONALD – Oper Veh wo Insurance

PURNELL, CLARENCE – Assault 2nd

RITCHIE, DANIEL – Contempt of Court

ROBINSON JR, REGINALD – Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree

RUDOLPH, FREDERICK – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Unoccupied Building or Vehicle



SANDERS, ALEXANDER – Robbery 1st

SMITH, JEFFREY – Poss Marijuana 1st

SMITH, KERRIE – Parole Violation

STEWART, ARTIN – Unlawful Possesion Control Substance

THOMPSON, CYMONE – Probation Revocation



TONEY, COREY – Insurance Fraud 1st

WHITE, JAMES – Poss-Use Drug Paraphernalia

WILLIAMS, CHATO – Felony DV 3rd Harassment

WILLIAMS, GARRETT – Assault 2nd

WILLIS, JONDERRIUS – Stalking II



WINGFIELD, MYLES – DUI

