Montgomery Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a male victim dead and other male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting happened at about 8:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Westview Drive. That’s near Air Base Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was quickly caught, thanks to police units in the area as well as phone calls from people. Police say the suspect still had the gun. The suspect’s name hasn’t yet been released.

Police say no other information is available for release.