Pastors Say Easter Sunday Service Was Similar To Pre-Pandemic Service

by Ja Nai Wright

Easter Sunday usually attracts large crowds in churches, the pandemic changed that the past two years. Now Pastors are saying that this past service was like pre-pandemic Easter services. Two Pastors from two different types of churches shared the same experience with Easter Sunday with record breaking attendance numbers, from the previous two years.

Both of the pastors we spoke with say each of their events was a success. Taylor Road Baptist Church held their annual worship on the lawn, which had to be moved inside due to the weather, but Pastor Atkin says that didn’t stop people from showing up. Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church held a community outreach event where they gave away over 150 sets of food items to the community.