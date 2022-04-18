Some Sunshine Returns Monday, Dry, Quiet This Week

by Ben Lang

Easter weekend was a washout across central and south Alabama. Multiple rounds of rain and storms moved through our area between Friday night and Sunday night. Some of those storms were severe, producing large hail in at least a couple instances Friday night. However, at midday Monday, virtually all of the rain was gone. Clouds were still widespread, but they gradually erode Monday afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 70s as sunshine returns.

Monday remains quite breezy, with a sustained northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Monday night looks quite cool for this time of year, with lows in the 40s. Winds decrease some Monday night, but increase again Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday looks cooler than Monday. Afternoon temperatures may struggle to reach 70°, at least in some locations. That’s quite a bit below the average high temperature for this time of year. Tuesday night looks cool too, with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures trend warmer for the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures peak near 80° Wednesday. Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds, but no rain. Rain-free weather also continues through the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks partly cloudy, but Friday looks mostly sunny.

Temperatures become even warmer this weekend. High temperatures peak in the mid to perhaps upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature sunshine and some clouds. It looks like we don’t see any rain this weekend either. The opportunity for rain returns early next week. Monday’s rain chance looks low at this time, but next Tuesday could feature a better chance.