Amazing Weather Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

QUIET WEATHER PATTERN: An upper ridge builds in across the region in the coming days, meaning dry weather is here through the weekend. Today will be a sunny day with highs in the upper 60. The sky stays mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday with a warming trend. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 70s Wednesday, followed by low 80s Thursday, and mid 80s Friday. The average high for this time of year is 80° in Montgomery.

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: Get ready for the warmest weekend so far this year across Alabama; we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday…the sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days.

NEXT WEEK: We stay dry Monday, but it looks like our next rainmaker will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday as a front swings through the state. Way too early to tell if severe weather will be an issue, this is still a week away. The rest of next week looks quiet. Highs next week look to be in the 80s most days.

Enjoy this terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan