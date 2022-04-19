Cool But Sunny Tuesday, Then Trending Warmer

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was cool but sunny across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the 40s and even upper 30s. Due to the abundance of sunshine, midday temperatures recovered into the upper 50s and 60s. Temperatures remain cool for this time of year during the afternoon. High temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Meanwhile, the sky likely remains cloudless for the rest of the day, with a north breeze up to 15 mph.

Tuesday night looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s. From there, temperatures trend warmer for the rest of the week. However, clouds increase Wednesday, but won’t produce any rain. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night lows only fall into the 50s to low 60s. Some clouds linger Thursday morning, but the afternoon could be quite sunny. Temperatures peak in the low 80s.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures trend even warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature sunshine with some clouds, but no rain. Rain returns to our forecast early next week. Monday’s rain chance looks low, but showers and perhaps storms appear more likely next Tuesday.

The chance for rain times up with the arrival of our next cold front. It appears the front pushes through Alabama by Tuesday night. That results in drier and cooler weather for next Wednesday. At this time, severe weather does not appear likely along or ahead of the front Tuesday. However, that could change between now and early next week, so be sure to follow our forecast updates in the coming days.