Much Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re all quiet on the weather front and it looks like this will continue through the week. High pressure has established itself over the deep south. This will lead to clear cool nights and warm sunny days. On Tuesday, we start out in the low to mid 40s but warm nicely into the mid 70s by late afternoon. It’s a warming trend that continues through the workweek and upcoming weekend. Temps will hover in the mid to upper 80s Saturday through Monday. Along with the warmth will come a return of gulf moisture. We will need to introduce a slight chance of showers Sunday but the better chance for rain will come Monday into Tuesday of next week. Until then, it looks like we have nice springtime weather conditions for a change.