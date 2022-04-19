Prattville Police Investigating Shooting of 17-Year-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old.

Police say the victim says he was walking away from his workplace in the 2500 block of Cobbs Ford Road at about 8 p.m. Monday when he says he heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Police say he ran to his girlfriend’s car in the parking lot, but he didn’t realize he’d been shot until he was in the car. She drove him to Prattville Baptist Hospital where he was treated for a wound to his left shoulder.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. Police say they believe this was not a random act and that the victim was targeted.