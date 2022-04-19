U.S. Marshals Join Search for Montgomery Capital Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is joining Montgomery police in the search for capital murder suspect Diego Barrera.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his capture.

On Saturday, March 12, at about 6:50 p.m., police and fire medics were called to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road in reference to a person shot. They found 39-year-old Carlos Jones of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead.

As Alabama News Network has reported, 21-year-old Alabello Barerra has already been arrested in the case. He is charged with capital murder.

According to CrimeStoppers, he and 20-year-old Diego Barrera are cousins.

Investigators say Diego Barrera is urged to turn himself over to authorities as soon as possible. They say he has never lived outside of the Montgomery area. They say he has traveled to Birmingham but has no ties there. He is described as being 5’5″ tall and 170 pounds.

If you know where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.