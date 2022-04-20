Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Prattville Arrested by U.S. Marshals

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say the man accused of shooting at his wife four times in a parking lot has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Police Chief Mark Thompson said Jim Darnell Curry fired the shots from a 9mm handgun in the 700 block of East Main St. over the weekend.

Chief Thompson said Curry’s wife was not injured in the incident, however.

Witnesses said Curry fled the scene after the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force unit arrested Curry Wednesday morning at an undisclosed location in Montgomery.

Curry is currently in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $150,000 cash only bond.