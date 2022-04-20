Preview: “An Evening of Remembrance”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Every year, dozens of Montgomery citizens are affected by senseless murders, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is determined to help these victims with ongoing care and resources.

In commemoration with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Montgomery County D.A.’s office is hosting “An Evening of Remembrance.”

The event happens Tuesday, April 26, at True Divine Baptist Church in Montgomery.

An Evening to Remember is aimed at honoring the lives of local homicide victims, and providing information about support services to their families.

Doug Amos is the feature speaker and will talk with those in attendance about the anger and grief his family felt when they were impacted by the death of a loved one due to violent crime.

Amos says that death directly lead to the death of another family member.

In addition to keynote speakers they will be special performances and resources available from multiple victims’ advocacy groups.

More information on the event can be found this link.