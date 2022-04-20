Some Clouds Wednesday, Thursday; Trending Warmer

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was cool across central and south Alabama again. Morning lows fell into the low to mid 40s. However, by midday, most locations were back in the upper 60s to low 70s. The morning was mainly sunny for most, but clouds gradually increase during the afternoon. Despite that, afternoon temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds linger Wednesday night, and keep temperatures milder with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Some clouds remain through Thursday morning, but the afternoon looks quite sunny and even warmer with highs in the low 80s. Thursday night lows fall into the 50s. Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer still, with some locations peaking in the mid 80s. The weekend looks dry with sunshine and some clouds. Meanwhile, temperatures warm into the mid to perhaps upper 80s for some both Saturday and Sunday.

The mainly sunny, dry weather pattern briefly halts early next week. A cold front arrives in Alabama next Monday, with at least some rain possible along it. Severe weather potential still looks very low with this front. However, we will let you know if that changes. Rain remains possible Monday night through early Tuesday as the front moves through Alabama.

Some sunshine could return next Tuesday afternoon after the front departs. Tuesday night looks cooler, with lows in the 50s. Next Wednesday looks mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80°. A dry weather pattern with some sunshine may persist through the end of next week.