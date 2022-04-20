Summer-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

We have a weak disturbance moving across the deep south tonight. It will bring rain to parts of north Alabama but around here we continue dry overnight. The clouds from the system will blanket the area and help keep temps a little milder overnight. Mid to upper 50s are more likely for overnight lows. The clouds will depart early Thursday and we’re looking at sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temps respond and highs are in the lower 80s. This warming will continue through the workweek and upcoming weekend. It’s going to feel almost summer-like with mid to upper 80s possible through Monday. A frontal system will make a run at us early next week. This will lead to a chance of showers and t-storms Monday into Tuesday. The front clears the area and we’re back to full sunshine Wednesday. High pressure settles over the region and that will help keep us dry and fairly mild through the latter half of next week. In the mean time, you can break out the short pants and flip flops because a summer-like warm up is just a few days away.