The Warming Trends Begins

by Ryan Stinnett

The upper ridge strengthens across the region over the coming days, and our weather will stay dry with a warming trend the rest of this week. A few more clouds in the sky today, but tomorrow and Friday will feature tons of sunshine. The highs today returns to the mid upper 70s, followed by low 80s tomorrow, and mid 80s Friday. We are going from below average highs to above average highs for this time of year.

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: The warmest weekend so far this year across Alabama is ahead. Both days will feature more sun than clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture begins to return Monday and a few widely scattered showers could break out across the state, but our next widespread rainmaker looks to arrive Tuesday as a cold front brings rain and storms back to Alabama. For now it doesn’t look like a severe weather setup, and cooler air returns for the latter half of the week with highs back in the 70s.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!!!

Ryan