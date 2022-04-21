Campaign 2022: Britt, Brooks Challenge Durant to Debate in U.S. Senate Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican U.S. Senate candidates Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks this week challenged primary rival Mike Durant to debate them ahead of next month’s primary.

Both Britt and Brooks said Durant has so far not agreed to a debate. Durant campaign spokesman Scott Stone said Durant has not refused to debate.

The three Republicans are considered frontrunners in next month’s GOP primary for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the party offered to host a debate ahead of the primary as a resource to state voters. He said Durant “could not work it out” and Britt only wanted a debate with all three frontrunners.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)