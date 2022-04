Driver Sustained Minor Injuries in Overturned 18-Wheeler on I-85

by Alabama News Network Staff

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-85NB near Ann Street/Source: Alabama News Network

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-85NB near Ann Street/Source: Alabama News Network

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-85NB near Ann Street/Source: Alabama News Network

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-85NB near Ann Street/Source: Alabama News Network

Overturned 18-wheeler on I-85NB near Ann Street/Source: Alabama News Network



Overturned 18-wheeler on I-85NB near Ann Street/Source: Alabama News Network

Montgomery police say the driver of the overturned 18-wheeler on I-85NB sustained minor injuries.

The wreck happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday near Ann Street.

The interstate reopened just before 3 p.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.