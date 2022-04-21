Jon Sumrall Golf Classic scheduled for July 25

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – The inaugural Jon Sumrall Golf Classic presented by Guardian Credit Union hits the links at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery on Monday, July 25, with tee times set for 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The morning flight opens with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m., while the afternoon flight begins with registration at 12 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

“A beautiful golf course with the best fans in the country, what more can we ask for,” Sumrall said. “I got to play in this event a couple of times when I was here as an assistant coach, and this is a first-class event from top to bottom. I look forward to seeing packed flights in the morning and afternoon as all the proceeds will go directly to support our program and student-athletes.”

An awards ceremony will follow each round, and all participants will receive lunch, tournament gifts, beverages and the opportunity to win in-round contests. Individual golfers can register for just $300, and foursomes are discounted to a $1000 rate for the four-man scramble. Hole sponsorships are also available for $300, while cart sponsorships are $500; all the carts feature digital display screens.

Wynlakes is a 200-acre championship course that winds through rolling hills and features 14 shimmering lakes and large oaks with dangling moss. Beautifully manicured fairways and greens, colorful landscaping, and strategically placed fountains and bridges make each hole a splendid visual experience. Diverse course design features such as sculptured fairways, plentiful bunkers, and plateau greens enhance the challenge.

Registration is available online by visiting TroyTrojans.com/SumrallGolf or by contacting Chase Blake at blakec@troy.edu or 910-690-5466.