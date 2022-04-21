Mark Your Calendars for the Annual Kidney Walk & Celebration

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Kidney Foundation is getting ready for its annual Kidney Walk & Celebration in Downtown Montgomery.

This year’s event will be held on May 7 at Riverwalk Stadium.

Alabama News Rising Anchor David Lamb spoke with Shannon Morrell of the Alabama Kidney Foundation’s about this year’s event.

