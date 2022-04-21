Montgomery Man Killed in Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has died more than a week after crashing his SUV.

Police say 42-year-old Carlos Raymond of Montgomery died Wednesday, April 20, following the crash that happened Tuesday, April 12.

Police say the day of the crash, at about 12:30 a.m., Raymond wrecked his Land Rover in the area of Oak Street near Mill Street. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say they have no other information to release about the crash.