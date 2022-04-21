Our Summer-Like Warm Up Is Underway

by Shane Butler

The warming trend is underway and its sticking around for a while. High pressure parked to our east is going to keep it mainly dry and sunny across the region through the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will manage low to mid 80s while overnight temps bottom out in the upper 50s. It’s looking almost summer-like and good for any of your outdoor plans over the weekend. We head into next week with a frontal boundary making a run at us. Moisture will be on the increase ahead of the front Monday. A few showers are possible then but the better chance for showers and possibly storms comes Tuesday with the frontal passage. At this point, the system looks tame and we’re not seeing anything severe. Of course, it is still the spring storm season and this will be matched over the next few days. In the mean time, break out the flip flops and short pants for a nice and warm weekend!