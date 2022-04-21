Perry Co. Judge Sentences Assistant DA to Jail Time
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A Perry County assistant DA — may have to spend some time behind bars.
District Attorney Michael Jackson is fighting mad — after District Judge Robert Bryant — sentences one of his assistant D-As — to three days in jail.
Jackson says Bryant held assistant DA Michael Caddell in contempt of court — for arguing with him during a preliminary hearing.
Jackson says the judge is being heavy handed with the sentence.
And making Caddell serve jail time — is excessive.
“I don’t disagree with the judge about holding somebody in contempt. But three days is just too much on this situation where somebody fighting for the victim,” Jackson said.
“Three days in a jail? When a lot of these judges around here not giving folks a day in jail.”
The exchange between the two happened during a virtual hearing Wednesday afternoon.