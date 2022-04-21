Sunny, Warm Days; Clear, Mild Nights

by Ryan Stinnett

PASSING CLOUDS: We are seeing mid to upper level clouds cross the Alabama sky this morning, but these will give way to ample afternoon sunshine across the area and we continue our warming trend. Highs surge into the low 80s today, followed by mid 80s tomorrow.

ACROSS THE USA: Dry, gusty winds will continue to result in elevated to critical fire weather conditions across the High Plains into the Southwest U.S. through Saturday. Severe thunderstorms will be possible across the Plains through Saturday. Conditions will remain unsettled along the West Coast and Interior Mountain West through Thursday with low elevation heavy rain and high elevation heavy snow expected.

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: The warmest weekend so far this year across Alabama is ahead. Both days will feature more sun than clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Nights will feature temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns ahead of a front on Monday, and some showers are in the forecast late Monday and into Tuesday. Rain amounts will be fairly light due to limited moisture, and this doesn’t look like a severe weather setup. Behind the front, the rest of next week looks cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s.

