Trending Warming, Staying Dry Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Some clouds filled the sky Thursday morning, but by midday, most locations were mainly sunny. Afternoon temperatures peak in the low 80s while the sky remains mostly sunny. Thursday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday looks mostly sunny, warm, and rain-free with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain-free weather with sunshine continues through this weekend. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid to perhaps upper 80s for some both Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall to near 60° each night. While Saturday’s sky may not have many clouds in it, Sunday may feature more of a sun/cloud mix. Rain returns to the forecast early next week as a cold front arrives in Alabama.

It looks like much of Monday remains rain-free with plenty of sunshine. However, showers appear possible by Monday night as the front gets closer. The front moves through our area Tuesday morning, which keeps a chance for rain in our forecast for Tuesday. However, rain may end by the afternoon with a gradual return to sunshine as the front slides to our southeast.

Tuesday night looks cooler in the wake of the front, with lows falling into the 50s under a generally clear sky. Next Wednesday and Thursday look mainly sunny and seasonably warm with highs near 80° each afternoon. Lows fall into the 50s each night. Dry weather with some sunshine may continue next Friday, and possibly into next weekend too. However, we can’t say for certain what next weekend’s weather looks like just yet.