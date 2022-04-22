Lowndes Co. Students Create Songbird Recovery Trail

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

It’s Earth Day today. And a group of Lowndes County elementary students — spent the day creating a songbird recovery trail — at their school.

Fourth graders at Jackson-Steele Elementary School in White Hall — got out of the classroom Friday morning — to do a citizen science project for Earth Day.

Dr. Roosevelt Robinson with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System guided students through the project.

“We started with a few Zoom meetings where we talked about the benefits of birds to the environment, what does it mean to participate in the citizen science project, how to go about collecting data, how to be safe out in the field when collecting data. And so this is our hands on portion. This is our field work today,” said Robinson.

“It’s more of a real life experience,” said Jackson-Steele Principal Audra Stinson.

“Instead of just reading about it, they get to just come outside and actually put their hands on it and see the whole process — and be a part of it from beginning to end.”

The students wanted to do something to help after learning about the declining songbird population.

So they decided to build bird houses — and put them up around campus to give songbirds a safe place to nest.

“I like this project. It was educational,” said Jacorian Hardy.

And students will continue to monitor — and manage the bird nest boxes for the remainder of the school year.

“Just to collect some data and see what types of birds are living in the particular boxes,” said Stinson.

“You know, just study their habits, their patterns and then take that information back into the classroom. And do more studies with birds.”

Earth Day has been recognized worldwide since 1990.