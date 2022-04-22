Montgomery Man Shot and Killed in Tuskegee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said it happened Friday morning around 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Martin L. King Highway.

Officers arrived to find a silver Infiniti in a grassy area. In that vehicle, they found 28-year-old Brantley Ford, of Montgomery, dead in the driver side from an apparent gunshot wound.

Tuskegee police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but Chief Jordan said they are treating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200.