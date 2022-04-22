MPD: Victim Dies From Shooting Incident on March 28; Homicide Investigation Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have now opened up a homicide investigation after the victim in a shooting incident in March has died.

Police say 57-year-old Enrico Coleman died from his injuries on April 8.

The shooting happened on March 28 just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Woodley Square.

At the time, officers and fire medics found Coleman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. Coleman was later released after treatment.

Police say after Coleman’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, it was determined that his death was the result of his injuries. The cause of death has now prompted a homicide investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.