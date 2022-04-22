Opelika City Schools names Kelli Fischer as new OHS Principal

by Alabama News Network Staff

A familiar face in Opelika City Schools has been named the new principal of Opelika High School.

Opelika City Schools announced Kelli Fischer as the new principal.

“We welcome Kelli Fischer as the new Principal of OHS. Mrs. Fischer is a student centered, visionary leader and I know that she will lead the students and faculty of Opelika High School with compassion and integrity,” stated Dr. Farrell Seymore, current OHS Principal and incoming Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools.

“I am completely humbled and honored to be selected as the next Principal of Opelika High School,” said Fischer. “My family and I love being part of the Opelika City Schools and the community and I look forward to continuing the great work being done at OHS. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude at the opportunity to lead such a dynamic group of teachers, students, and staff.”

Fischer earned her Bachelor of Science degree in secondary social science education from Auburn University in 2011 and her Master of Education degree in instructional leadership and administration from Troy University in 2016.

Fischer has worked at Phenix City Intermediate School and Smiths Station High School before coming to Opelika High School in July 2016.

Fischer will transition into the position of principal at the conclusion of this school year.