Sunny and Very Warm Weather through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FINALLY FRIDAY: The upper ridge in place will continue our warming trend this afternoon and for the weekend. Today we are seeing sunshine in full supply allowing afternoon temperatures to surge into the low and mid 80s. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

ACROSS THE USA: Dry air and gusty winds are expected to bring very dangerous wildfire-spread conditions from the western Central Plains into the Southwest. Heavy snow, strong winds, and freezing rain will impact travel across the northern Plains into Sunday. Severe thunderstorms are expected to produce all severe hazards across parts of the Great Plains into Upper Midwest

WARM WEEKEND WEATHER: The warmest weekend so far this year across Alabama is ahead. Both days will feature more sun than clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s, while lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

RACE WEEKEND: The weather will be warm and dry over the weekend at Talladega. For the Geico 500 Sunday, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 82-85 degree range. Morning lows at the Superspeedway will be close to 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture returns ahead of a front on Monday, and some showers are in the forecast late Monday and into Tuesday. Rain amounts will be fairly light due to limited moisture, and this doesn’t look like a severe weather setup. Behind the front, the rest of next week looks dry with no signs of widespread rain or severe weather showing up in the models through the end of the month. Highs next week will be in the 70s and 80s.

Have a splendid day!!!

Ryan